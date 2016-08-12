Man convicted of molesting sleeping passenger gets prison

A New York man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman who fell asleep next to him on an international flight has been sentenced to two years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers says 43-year-old Staten Island resident Nadeem Mehmood Quraishi was sentenced Friday.

Emirates flight attendants say Quraishi told them he had molested the passenger on an October flight from Dubai to New York.

The woman next to him had taken prescription medication and dozed off. She says he rubbed hand lotion over her body and between her legs while she slept.

FBI assistant director-in-charge Diego Rodriguez says the woman "was at her most vulnerable being asleep, and Quraishi took full advantage."

Quraishi's lawyer questioned how he could've put lotion on her while she was secured by a seat belt and covered by a blanket.