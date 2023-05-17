Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

Man convicted of fatally shooting New Hampshire pastor

NH pastor was at the shooter's house the day he died for a painting job

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a New Hampshire pastor in 2019 whose church he attended.

Brandon Castiglione, 28, was convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Luis Garcia.

Garcia, 60, was found dead Oct. 1, 2019, inside Castiglione’s home in Londonderry. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham and Castiglione attended the church and prayer services hosted by Garcia, prosecutors said.

NH PASTOR CHARGED WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY POSSESSION AFTER 5-YEAR INVESTIGATION

Castiglione and Garcia also got together outside of church, going to firing ranges, and Garcia was at the house that day for a painting job, according to trial testimony.

Hampton Beach, Portsmouth, Manchester crime

Brandon Castiglione has been convicted of shooting a New Hampshire pastor. Louis Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, New Hampshire. (Fox News)

Castiglione pleaded not guilty. He did not testify. He will be sentenced at a later time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, is charged with opening fire during a wedding at the church later that month, wounding a bishop and the bride-to-be. The groom was Brandon Castiglione’s father. Holloway pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.