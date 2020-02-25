Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car outside Pentagon

An Arkansas teenager appeared in federal court on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to blow up a car at the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.

Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, of Fayetteville Ark., was charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire a vehicle used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, according to a Department of Justice press release. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

He was initially spotted by Pentagon Police in the north parking lot on Monday morning. The officer who saw Richardson claimed he was standing next to a vehicle, attempting to ignite a piece of fabric that was inserted into the gas tank.

As the officer approached him, Richardson allegedly said he was going to "blow this vehicle up" along with "himself."

NUMBER OF US TROOPS DIAGNOSED WITH TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURIES AFTER IRAN ATTACK RISES TO 64

The press release said the officer attempted to subdue Richardson, but he managed to get away, before running across the parking lot toward Virginia State Route 110 and onto Virginia State Route 27. Security camera footage also caught Richardson jumping over a fence, into Arlington National Cemetery.

He was later discovered by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Emergency Response Team, near Arlington House.

Authorities searched the suspect and found a cigarette lighter, gloves and court documents related to one of his past arrests on or about Feb. 22, for two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Court documents also showed that the owner of the car is an active-duty service member, and does not have any connection to Richardson.