CRIME
Published

Man who bragged about NYC Chanel heist faces up to 40 years in prison

The suspect is scheduled to be sentenced June 30

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Brooklyn man could face up to 40 years behind bars after he was found guilty in a Chanel store robbery of over $200,000 in stolen luxury items in SoHo. 

In February 2021, Eric Spencer, 30, and three other suspects reportedly entered a Chanel store and ripped handbags from store security cables. When Spencer was approached by an armed store security guard, he reached into his waistband to give the impression he had a gun, prompting store personnel to back off, according to a statement released by the United States District Attorney's office on Tuesday. 

Spencer fleeing the SoHo store robbery with stolen merchandise.

Spencer fleeing the SoHo store robbery with stolen merchandise. (U.S. District Attorney Office )

NYC SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT ATTACKS SECURITY GUARD WITH SYRINGE POLICE SAY

Spencer later took to social media days after the robbery boasting about his crime and even said he "could open a small boutique" based on the number of bags stolen. He even sent text messages confirming his crime. 

The 30-year-old was convicted by a jury Tuesday of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery after a one-week trial. The maximum potential sentence for each count is 20 years in prison.

Spencer is scheduled to be sentenced June 30. 

