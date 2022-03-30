Expand / Collapse search
NYC shoplifting suspect attacks security guard with syringe, police say

The victim injured his left hand but refused medical attention

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A New York City shoplifter is on the run after he attempted to stab a pharmacy store security guard following an attempted robbery Saturday morning. 

The video shows the man loading a bag of cold food and beverage items from the store's refrigerator. As he tries to exit with the stolen items, he is confronted by a security guard and a physical altercation ensues. 

The unidentified man later revealed a hypodermic needle in his possession and attempted to stab the security guard, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers. 

Man tries to stab security guard at NYC Duane Reade during an attempted robbery

Man tries to stab security guard at NYC Duane Reade during an attempted robbery (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The security guard reportedly injured his hand during the altercation but refused to receive any form of medical attention. The suspect remains at large.

