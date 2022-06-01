Man arrested at South Carolina Walmart after threatening to shoot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested at a South Carolina Walmart on Wednesday morning after telling employees that he had a gun and threatened to shoot, authorities said.

The incident happened inside the store on North Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said.

"Our office was made aware of a potential gunman at the Walmart located on North Road," the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. "The suspect was taken into custody without incident. We are thankful for the quick response of the staff and customers who called law enforcement."

Maj. Rene Williams told the Times and Democrat that deputies received calls around 9:40 a.m. about a man carrying and book bag and acting strange inside the store.

Williams said the man had made threats toward employees and said he would shoot.

Deputies arrived at the scene in less than five minutes and located the man. Williams said the man did not possess a firearm.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct, Williams told the paper.

His identity has not been released, and no further information was immediately available.