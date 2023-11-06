Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested for allegedly recording boy over bathroom stall at Florida resort: police

A Georgia family intercepted a suspected sex predator after he allegedly filmed their 10-year-old son over a bathroom stall at a Disney resort, police said

A man from Kentucky was arrested after a 10-year-old boy spotted the man recording him over a Walt Disney World bathroom stall, per an arrest affidavit. 

Clayton Snider, 22, was booked into the Orange County Jail on felony video voyeurism charges on October 7; per jail records, it appears Snider has since been released on $5,000 bond. 

Per an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a Georgia family was rating sinner with his family at the Grand Floridan Resort & Spa when their 10-year-old son excused himself to go to the restroom. 

When he returned to the table, the family told police, the boy whispered into his father's ear that a strange man had photographed him over the top of the bathroom stall. 

Clayton Snider of Kentucky, 22

Clayton Snider of Kentucky, 22, faces felony video voyeurism charges for allegedly filming a 10-year-old boy over a bathroom stall at a Disney resort, per the Orange County Sheriff's Department. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

The boy and his father returned to the bathroom, where the 10-year-old recognized Snider's black Sketchers sneakers and pointed the man out to his father. Snider was "not using the restroom, but just standing there," per the affidavit. 

Snider repeatedly denied taking photos of the boy when the father confronted him, per the affidavit. The father trailed Snider as he left the restroom, calling to resort staff to stop him. 

Grand Floridian Resort at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista

The incident took place at the Grand Floridian Resort at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, pictured. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Another member of the boy's family approached the group, asking Snider to hand over his phone – which had a Lilo and Stitch case – while recording the interaction on her own device. 

After fiddling with his phone for a few minutes, presumably "deleting potentially incriminating evidence" per the affidavit, he then handed the device to the woman. 

Orange County Jail, Florida

Snider was booked into Orange County Jail on felony video voyeurism charges, per a police affidavit; he has since been released on $5,000 bail. (Ninth Judicial Circuit Court)

When police arrived, the family told them, Snider was still in the restaurant with his own family. Snider told police that he knew the family suspected him of photographing their son, but denied that he had done so. 

But after an Orange County Sheriff's Department Captain opened Snider's hidden and deleted photo albums, getting permission before doing so and using the Kentucky man's face to unlock the phone, evidence came to light.

A video on the phone depicted the same young boy sitting on the toilet in the bathroom stall, his pants around his ankles. 

Snider's phone died shortly after police viewed the footage, and he denied them permission to unlock his Apple Watch. He invoked his right to an attorney, then was arrested without incident.

