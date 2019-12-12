Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

Man who allegedly killed 2 California women also may have committed crimes in Texas, police say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Authorities are investigating if a 64-year-old man charged with murdering two women in the 1980s in California may also have committed crimes in North Texas, according to a report.

Last month, Horace Vaultz Jr. was charged with two counts of murder and the special allegations of multiple murders, commission of the crimes during a rape and sodomy, and lying in wait, according to the Burbank Police Department.

He is accused of the July 16, 1981, killing of 20-year-old Selena Keough, whose body was found in Montclair in San Bernardino County. He is also accused of the June 9, 1986, killing of 22-year-old Mary Duggan, whose body was found in a car in Burbank.

Investigators are now probing Vaultz’s time in Texas -- records show he lived in the Denton County city of Justin, and he may have been in Fort Worth after 2012, Fox 4 reported.

NEW YORK CITY COLLEGE STUDENT FOUND WITH FATAL STAB WOUNDS IN MANHATTAN PARK

Last month, Horace Vaultz Jr. was charged with two counts of murder and the special allegations of multiple murders, commission of the crimes during a rape and sodomy, and lying in wait. (Burbank Police Department)

Last month, Horace Vaultz Jr. was charged with two counts of murder and the special allegations of multiple murders, commission of the crimes during a rape and sodomy, and lying in wait. (Burbank Police Department)

Vaultz is being held without bail, and he’s awaiting a death penalty trial.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said the case is the first in the county resulting from the use of investigative genetic genealogy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who recognizes Vaultz or had interactions with him in North Texas is encouraged to call the police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.