Maine State Police's Lewiston after-action report points out flaws in deadly shooting

The Maine State Police announced that an independent review of its Lewiston mass shooting after-action report has been completed by the New England State Police Administrators Conference.

The shooting on Oct. 25, 2023 occurred in a bowling alley and a bar and grill. The gunman’s body was found two days later, and he had died by apparent suicide.

Maine State Police Col. William Ross requested a review of the after-action report following the mass shooting that left 18 people dead.

The review released almost a year to date following the shooting was chaired by Vermont State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham and included recommendations on crime scene protocols, software and training.

In the report, many of the issues identified were previously brought up, but the review pointed out that mistakes would always happen in events of this magnitude and that the review would only serve to point those mistakes out so they can be learned from.

"We hope our review of the events of the days and months leading up to and after October 25, 2023, provides some answers to your questions and offers lessons learned that may help other survivors, victims, and communities in the future. Sadly, despite intensive efforts by law enforcement and the Commission, some questions may never be answered. The limitations of the human condition and the lack of evidence prevented the Commission from definitively answering all your questions," the report stated.

Ross said he and the team will utilize this as a tool to begin making improvements.

"Continued training, policy review and collaboration with partner agencies from across the first responder spectrum is imperative and will be ongoing," a statement said.