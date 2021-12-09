Maine man charged with killing infant daughter allowed to spend Christmas with children

A man accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter will be allowed visit relatives, including young children on Christmas, a judge in Maine has ruled.

On Monday, an Androscoggin County judge amended the bail conditions for Trevor Averill, 28, who is barred from having contact with any children under age 6 as he awaits his trial on murder and manslaughter charges, The Sun Journal reported.

The same judge allowed Averill to visit with relatives last month for Thanksgiving.

He pleaded not guilty in September to depraved indifference murder and manslaughter in the death of his daughter, Harper Averill. She was born on April 20, 2020.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Averill's Buckfield home on July 22 of that year and found a 2-month-old infant in need of medical attention. The deputies performed CPR and the child was taken to a hospital.

She was later flown to another medical facility in Portland, Maine where she later died.

Averill's attorney said his client was seeking permission to visit relatives on Christmas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The judge noted that supervisors of Averill's release would have to be notified of his whereabouts on Christmas.

During the holiday visit, he will be allowed contact with three children, which must be supervised by their parents at all times during the interactions, according to the newspaper report.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue objected to the request during Monday's court hearing.

"Given the nature of the charges, the seriousness of the charges, we’re not in a position to be agreeable to the defendant having any contact with children," Bogue said.