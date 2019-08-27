Maine couple purchases infamous 'Conjuring' home, says it's still haunted: 'footsteps, knocks ... lights flashing'

The real-life haunted farmhouse in Rhode Island that inspired the 2013 horror flick “The Conjuring” was recently purchased by a couple in Maine who admitted they still experience the same paranormal activity that infamously drove out a family in the 1970s.

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen from Mexico, Maine were excited when they learned that the 1736 eight-acre farmhouse, which was the site of the true story of the haunting of the Perron family, had gone on sale in the quiet village of Harrisville, Rhode Island.

“We immediately fell in love with it,” Heinzen told the Lewiston Sun Journal last month. “Eight-and-a-half acres, a river in the back and a pond, it’s so serene down there, never mind the story behind the house.”

The Heinzens closed on the home in late June and hoped to restore it and open it up to other paranormal enthusiasts like themselves, but the process has been anything but easy as Corey Heinzen admits “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself.”

“Footsteps, knocks, we’ve had lights flashing in rooms, and when I say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with,” he told KETK earlier this month.

The couple said they don’t feel that the presence is evil but warn that it is similar to testimony from the Perron family, who claimed their haunting began with innocent but unexplainable happenings in the home.

Roger Perron, his wife Carolyn and their five daughters moved into the home in 1971 and began noticing strange occurrences right away. Missing objects and strange noises soon escalated into evil spirits and a reported demonic possession.

Two years later the family contacted Ed and Lorraine Warren, the famous paranormal investigators from Connecticut, to look into what they were experiencing. This was the basis for the movie “The Conjuring.”

The family eventually moved out of the home and it was purchased by Norma Sutcliffe, who eventually sued Warner Bros. in 2015 after she claimed that the movie encouraged trespassers to visit her property, the New York Post reported.

The Heinzens are still renovating their home with hopes to open it up to visitors, but they told KETK that they currently have 12 cameras set up throughout the house for “research” purposes.

“Sometimes we catch it on camera and sometimes we don’t," Corey Heinzen said.