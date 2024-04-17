Maine boy, 11, dies in ATV crash on neighbor's property

An 11-year-old boy was killed when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle while riding on a neighbor's property in the northern Maine town of Sangerville, wardens said.

The neighbor went looking for the boy and found him unresponsive with the ATV on top of him at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, said Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. No one, including first responders, was able to revive him.

The boy, whose name wasn't released, had previously ridden the ATV, which was owned by a family friend, Latti said.

Wardens said the crash remained under investigation Wednesday and no further information was available.

Last month, an 11-year-old boy was killed when he crashed a snowmobile while attempting to park in his family’s garage in Chapman.