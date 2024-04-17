Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

3 Pennsylvania construction workers dead after being hit by truck on I-83

Workers hit around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday while sealing cracks

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three construction workers on a maintenance project along a Pennsylvania interstate were struck and killed by a truck early Wednesday, state police said.

Investigators said a 24-year-old man was driving a large box truck at about 3:25 a.m. when it struck a construction vehicle in a work zone, then hit the three workers on the shoulder.

The fatal crash occurred in the southbound portion of Interstate 83, about 8 miles south of Harrisburg.

BRAVE PENNSYLVANIA HERO PULLS NEIGHBORS FROM BURNING BUILDING IN MINERSVILLE: VIDEO

State police have not disclosed the victims' names, but Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Thompson said they worked for an agency contractor.

Philadelphia, Lancaster, Pittsburgh crime

Three Pennsylvania construction workers were reportedly killed while doing overnight sealing on Interstate 83. (FOX News)

"Right now we're just gathering information," Thompson said. "We're obviously very shaken by this event."

The crew was sealing highway cracks at the time, Thompson said.

A Transportation Department news release issued a week ago said the overnight work involved lane closures and was being performed by CriLon Corp. of Somerset. A phone message seeking comment was left early Wednesday at CriLon offices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The York County Coroner's Office confirmed the location of the deaths but offered no other details.