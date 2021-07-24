Georgia boating accident leaves 7 injured: report

A Saturday morning boating accident that occurred just after 2 a.m. at Lake Tobesofkee outside Macon, Georgia, has left seven people injured, according to local reports.

The Macon-Bibb Sheriff's Department confirmed the boating incident to Fox News but did not share any additional details.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 13 WMAZ, a local PBS-owned station, that two of those seven people are in critical condition with skull fractures and were transported to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

There are no additional reported details on the five others who were injured, according to the outlet.

No additional details had been reported at the time of publication.