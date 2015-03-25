Machine gun found in closet at JFK airport in New York, report says

A contractor running cables inside a terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York found a Mac-11 subcompact machine pistol Thursday morning inside a secure closet, The Daily News reported.

The gun, which is capable of discharging 32-round magazines in less than two seconds, was in a plastic case and officials are determining if the gun is operable, the report said. The gun, which was located inside Terminal One, which handles international flights, could have been there for years.

A source told the paper that investigators are trying to determine if an official at the airport owns the gun. One official told WABC that investigators are “not even slightly” concerned about a plot on the airport