Luxury yacht sinks: Last body, believed to be tech mogul's 18-year-old daughter, is found

Search and rescue teams recovered the final missing person from a luxury superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Italian Coast Guard has said.

The woman's body was discovered in the wreckage and brought ashore on Friday and she has not been identified.

However, Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was previously reportedly unaccounted for and the body is likely hers.

MOMENT LUXURY YACHT SINKS OFF COAST OF ITALY CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WITH 6 PRESUMED DEAD

The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 184-foot British-flagged yacht, that sank after capsizing while anchored off the coast of northern Sicily Monday.

Bayesian had 22 people on board — 12 passengers and 10 crew — when it capsized and sank within minutes of being hit by a predawn storm. Mike Lynch’s body was recovered Thursday.

Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.