World

Luxury yacht sinks: Last body, believed to be tech mogul's 18-year-old daughter, is found

The body is likely that of Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
The Bayesian was notable for its single 246-foot mast which was lit up at night just hours before it sank. (Credit: Youtube/eSysman SuperYachts)

Search and rescue teams recovered the final missing person from a luxury superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Italian Coast Guard has said. 

The woman's body was discovered in the wreckage and brought ashore on Friday and she has not been identified. 

However, Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was previously reportedly unaccounted for and the body is likely hers. 

MOMENT LUXURY YACHT SINKS OFF COAST OF ITALY CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WITH 6 PRESUMED DEAD

Italy Divers Recover Body Yacht Sinks

Rescue personnel transport what is believed to be the body of Hannah Lynch, daughter of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, at the scene where a luxury yacht sank, off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, Aug. 23, 2024. (REUTERS/Louiza Vradi)

The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 184-foot British-flagged yacht, that sank after capsizing while anchored off the coast of northern Sicily Monday.

Bayesian had 22 people on board — 12 passengers and 10 crew — when it capsized and sank within minutes of being hit by a predawn storm. Mike Lynch’s body was recovered Thursday.

Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

