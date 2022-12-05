Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Louisville police investigate apparent family murder-suicide

KY officers believe the alleged father shot the woman and 2 girls before shooting himself

Associated Press
Louisville Police are investigating the deaths of four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a home.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at a residence in the southwestern part of the city Saturday. Police said they discovered the bodies of a man, woman and two girls.

A police spokesman, Maj. Micah Scheu, said on the scene Saturday that police are confident all of the deceased were members of the same family, and the man was the "primary aggressor."

Investigators said it appears the man shot the woman and the two girls before shooting himself, WDRB-TV reported.

Police discovered the bodies of a man, woman, and two girls fatally shot in their Louisville home by murder-suicide. Officers investigating believe the man was the primary aggressor.

Police said there were no other suspects. The identities of the victims were not released as of Saturday afternoon.

Several officers were on scene Saturday morning and police had the road near the house blocked off.