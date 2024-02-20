Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky

Louisville officer gets 20-day suspension for accidentally shooting teens during 2023 pursuit

Brendan Kaiser also cleared of criminal charges by prosecutors

A Louisville police officer who fired his weapon and injured two teenage suspects last year has been suspended for 20 days in what police officials called an accidental shooting.

The officer, Brendan Kaiser, also was cleared by prosecutors of criminal charges in the February 2023 incident, which started when Kaiser responded to a stolen car complaint.

A Louisville police spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Kaiser was suspended for 20 days. It was not clear when the suspension began.

Kaiser's handgun discharged while pursuing a group of four suspects who had hidden in a garage. Kaiser's body camera video shows the teens suddenly open the garage door and attempt to flee. Kaiser's gun was drawn and it fired as the door flew open, police said. Investigators said the gun fired once.

Two teenagers were injured by the gunfire. Although they fled the area, they checked into hospitals for their injuries and were later released.

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said last year that the shooting was "believed to have been unintentional."

Prosecutors also concluded that Kaiser's gun was accidentally fired and he didn't intentionally hurt anyone, according to a memo obtained by WDRB-TV.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Dathorne reviewed possible criminal charges of assault and wanton endangerment but said Kaiser's "accidental conduct" did not warrant charges, the news station reported.