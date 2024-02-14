Kentucky man gets 30 years for drug-induced killing of photographer at Breonna Taylor protest

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a photographer at a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Steven Lopez apologized for his actions before a judge handed down the sentence Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit Court, WDRB-TV reported. Lopez pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in the death of Tyler Gerth, 27, and to several counts of wanton endangerment during the protest in 2020.

Witnesses said Lopez fired multiple shots into the crowd and video showed people running and hiding behind bushes, buildings and vehicles to avoid being hit by gunfire.

Lopez said he had been homeless and using drugs that "made me perceive a reality that was not real."

"I cannot find enough words to convey how sorry I am," he said. "I will forever remember the name Tyler Gerth and do everything I can to live up to the man he was."

Gerth's sisters said their hearts were broken by the death of their brother, who was kind and generous.

"I pray you are inspired by the man you stole from us and that you learn to be more like him," Brittany Loewen said in her statement. "But, most of all, I pray that God intervenes in your life and that he redeems it. I truly believe that it’s what Tyler would have wanted."

After the sentencing, Loewen said she is choosing to forgive Lopez because of her faith and that his apology was "meaningful."

"I hope that it was sincere and that he is truly remorseful and I hope that he heard my words, that I want him to know who Tyler was and that hopefully Tyler can be an inspiration to him to make the most of his opportunity," she said. "Because his life didn’t end that day."