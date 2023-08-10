Louisville mayor ends police misconduct probes tied to scathing DOJ report in wake of Breonna Taylor death

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who survived an assassination attempt by a Black Lives Matter activist while he was still running for office, announced Thursday the end to further police misconduct probes and officer discipline stemming from the Just Department’s scathing report following Breonna Taylor’s death.

Greenberg and Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, who in June became the first Black woman to lead the embattled force full time, announced there will be no further investigations or discipline of officers whose misconduct was highlighted in the March DOJ report, following a review by Louisville Metro Police Department leadership.

"The overwhelming majority of officers do an outstanding job of meeting that standard every day and every night. They bring honor to the badge through millions of interactions with people of our city. At the same time, we know unfortunately and tragically there have been exceptions to that," Greenberg said.

"Severe discipline has been imposed on some of the individuals who are referenced in the DOJ report by name or by conduct," Greenberg said. "The Department of Justice has yet to send us the first draft of the consent decree that is part of the reform process, but as I said, we’re not waiting. The people of Louisville and the LMPD officers who are dedicated to doing their job the right way want us to move with urgency in our work to make us the most trained, trusted and transparent police department in America. And that’s what we’re here to do."

The U.S. Justice Department announced in March that it had found Louisville police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination. That announcement, made by Attorney General Merrick Garland, followed an investigation prompted after Taylor was shot and killed by police executing a no-knock warrant in March 2020.

A Justice Department report found the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government and Louisville Metro Police Department "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law."

The report said the Louisville police department "discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities," uses excessive force and conducts searches based on invalid warrants. It also said the department violates the rights of people engaged in protected speech, like the street protests in the city in the summer of 2020 after Taylor’s death.

After the report was released, the DOJ provided the Jefferson County Attorney's Office with a list of 63 incidents of police misconduct at LMPD's request, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

"It should be noted that Louisville is the first city that we are aware of to take the additional step of asking for and receiving this detailed information from the DOJ," the chief said. "We wanted to do this in order to have a better understand of their findings and to develop systems and processes to ensure constitutional policing methods going forward."

Greenberg and LMPD announced on May 26 a probe into incidents not previously investigated internally to see if any further action was warranted.

The formal review is now complete, the chief announced Thursday, and no further formal investigations will occur. There have been previous formal investigations on those incidents and "discipline has been imposed on many; however, the disciplinary process is not complete on all," she said.

"We did not take this task lightly. We owed a duty to the public," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "To gain a greater understanding, we examined each incident, potential gaps in policy, training, and supervision. Several of those incidents were the subject of previous Professional Standards Unit investigations with discipline having been imposed on many."

"Since taking office as Interim Chief seven months ago, I have initiated over 30 investigations relating to alleged violations of departmental policy. 69 investigations on officers have been completed under my command," she said. "I have terminated seven officers, with an additional four pending. Discipline has been imposed on 39 cases including counseling, reprimand, and suspension. To be clear, egregious policy violations and violations of citizens' rights will not be tolerated."

"Chief Gwinn-Villaroel's words echo clearly: LMPD stands firm against misconduct. She has demonstrated this commitment through decisive actions, laying the groundwork for a new era of standards, policies, and leadership that we can all believe in - officers and our entire community," Greenberg wrote on Facebook following Thursday's press conference.

