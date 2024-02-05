Louisiana teen attempted murder suspect who escaped custody turned in to law enforcement by parents

A Louisiana teenager charged with attempted murder was turned in to authorities by his parents following his brief escape, officials said Sunday.

Kimmy Dauntain Jr., 17, escaped from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice while being escorted on a trip to a funeral on Friday afternoon, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was being held on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, accessory after the fact, simple battery and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, Fox 8 reported.

News of the escape came as other jail inmates have briefly tasted freedom while fleeing from custody in recent weeks.

SHANE PRYOR ESCAPE: PHILADELPHIA POLICE ARREST ALLEGED ACCOMPLICE AS MANHUNT FOR TEEN MURDER SUSPECT ONGOING

Two Arkansas inmates escaped custody last month. Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered missing from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff.

"They were able to get out through the shower area by making a hole through the ceiling and then once making their way through that hole, they made a hole in the roof of our facility and got out through there," Maj. John Bean previously told Fox News Digital.

Roush was being held on "probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property," according to police. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he is "also a suspect in a homicide."

Bryant was being detained "on probable cause for Capital Murder," according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was caught days after the escape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Philadelphia, Shane Pryor, 17, a murder suspect, was captured by U.S. Marshals in late January after a 5-day manhunt.

Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle in the Emergency Room parking lot at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and escaped around noon on Jan. 24.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.