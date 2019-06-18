Louisiana officer mauled by gator, jaws had to be pried open

An alligator about five feet long clamped down on a Louisiana deputy's arm Monday, forcing other officers to pry the beast’s jaw open to free the deputy, reports said.

SEARCH IS ON FOR ALLIGATOR WITH A KNIFE STUCK IN ITS SKULL

St. Charles Parish sherriff deputies and a nuisance animal officer responded to a home in the town of Luling where an alligator was spotted roaming through the backyard, according to a report by the St. Charles Herald Guide.

One of the deputies was detaining the gator and tried to tape its mouth shut before it managed to break free. The alligator took a bite out of the deputy’s arm before another deputy jumped on top of the animal.

The team was able to then pry the alligator’s mouth open. The injured deputy was transported to University Medical Center where he was treated for deep lacerations and puncture wounds in his right arm before being released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deputy’s name has not been released. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. James Grimaldi said the unnamed officer is expected to make a full recovery. The alligator was returned to the wild.