Alligator with a knife stuck in its skull sparks concern in Texas community

An alligator with a knife stuck in its skull was recently spotted in Fort Bend County, Texas, shocking local residents.

ABC13 reports that the unfortunate gator was spotted swimming in a lake at the Orchard Lakes Estate. Erin Weaver photographed the alligator and the images sparked concern for the animal when they were circulated on social media, according to ABC13.

"I saw him swimming and then I saw him turn, like swimming towards me, and I saw something sticking out of his head," Weaver told ABC13. "It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head, I don't know if it was in his eye, but it looked, if it wasn't in his eye it was very close to his eye."

Local wildlife officials have been notified about the alligator. Brazos Bend State Park Superintendent Chris Bishop told ABC13 that the gator could live with the knife in its head for some time.

In a Facebook post, Erin Weaver said that experts from Gator Country, a wildlife rescue service in Beaumont, Texas, are awaiting official permission to help with the alligator.

“We have gotten 100’s of messages and text on this poor baby! We have to get the approval from Texas Parks & Wildlife to go on this call,” wrote Sharon Saurage of Gator Country, in a Facebook post.

The American Alligator is found in the eastern third of Texas, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. “While typically found in fresh-water, they can tolerate brackish water as well,” it explains, on its website. “Formerly an endangered species, the alligator is now a protected game animal in Texas.”

