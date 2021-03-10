Louisiana man killed after trying to sell dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace, sheriff says

A 29-year-old Louisiana man was found dead Sunday after trying to sell his dirt bike to a buyer he contacted on social media, authorities said.

Joseph Vindel left his New Orleans home at 10 a.m. to meet 20-year-old Jalen Harvey at an apartment complex in the town of Harvey to sell the bike, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said on Monday. Vindel had listed the bike for $2,700 on Facebook Marketplace.

"Mr. Vindel never returned from that transaction," Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters.

Vindel's family reported him missing after they were unable to contact him for several hours.

Investigators found messages between Vindel and Harvey about the sale, which led deputies to the apartment complex, Lopinto said. Vindel's dirt bike was located in one of the patios.

Deputies also made contact with Harvey at the apartment complex. He admitted to shooting Vindel during questioning, the sheriff said.

Harvey had driven Vindel's car back to New Orleans and abandoned the vehicle with the 29-year-old's body inside, according to investigators. He then rode the dirt bike back to the apartment complex in Harvey.

He was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Vindel’s father, Lindsey, told WWL-TV that the family was grieving the loss of their loved one, who was starting a new career after recently earning his real estate license.

"He was loved by everyone and didn't deserve this," he said.

Lopinto told reporters that deputies were still investigating what led to the shooting.

"I don't care what it is, I mean a $2,800 dollar dirt bike it's not anything anybody should be shot over," Lopinto said.

The sheriff also urged those conducting transactions over social media apps to meet with potential buyers or sellers during daylight hours in well-populated areas, such as a police station or a grocery store parking lot.