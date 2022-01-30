Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana federal prison sees second inmate escape in one week

USP Pollock is a minimum-security facility that houses more than 130 inmates

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
For the second time in a week, an inmate has escaped from a federal prison in Louisiana, according to online records and local reports. 

Michael Roy Reed, 47, an inmate from the satellite camp near the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock, was reported missing Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m., KALB reported

Michael Roy Reed

Michael Roy Reed (BOP)

Reed was sentenced in 2019 in the Western District of Louisiana to an 84-month sentence for unlawful transport of firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Just a week prior to Reed's alleged escape, Martin Carlos Carrasco escaped from the same institution, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. 

Carrasco had been serving a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to possess five kilograms or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, KALB reported

Martin Carlos Carrasco

Martin Carlos Carrasco (DOJ)

Anyone with information on either Reed or Carrasco’s whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 318-473-7411. 

A spokesperson for USP Pollock could not be reached for comment. Fox News has reached out to the BOP seeking more information and will update this story accordingly. 

United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock

United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock (bop.gov)

On Sunday afternoon, an advisory on the USP Pollack's homepage noted that all visiting at the facility "has been suspended until further notice." 

USP Pollock is a minimum-security facility. Its satellite camp houses around 130 male offenders. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

