Louisiana

High schooler shot in suburban New Orleans

18-year-old shot near West Jefferson High School in Jefferson Parish, LA

An 18-year-old student was shot and wounded in a parking lot across the street from his high school in a New Orleans suburb Thursday, the final day of classes at the school.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around noon Thursday near West Jefferson High School. The victim was taken to a hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

A New Orleans-area high schooler was shot and wounded on Thursday, his last day of classes. (Fox News)

"We are diligently working to find the shooter in this case," sheriff's spokesperson Jason Rivarde told reporters at the scene. It was unclear if the shooter, who had not been identified as of mid-afternoon, was also a student.

The school said in a news release that the school was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting. Once the lockdown was lifted, students were dismissed.