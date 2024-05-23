High schooler shot in suburban New Orleans

An 18-year-old student was shot and wounded in a parking lot across the street from his high school in a New Orleans suburb Thursday, the final day of classes at the school.

NEW ORLEANS COURTROOM BRAWL ERUPTS AFTER MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING HIS 3 CHILDREN

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around noon Thursday near West Jefferson High School. The victim was taken to a hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

"We are diligently working to find the shooter in this case," sheriff's spokesperson Jason Rivarde told reporters at the scene. It was unclear if the shooter, who had not been identified as of mid-afternoon, was also a student.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school said in a news release that the school was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting. Once the lockdown was lifted, students were dismissed.