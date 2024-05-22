Louisiana Gov. Landry declares emergency after severe storms kill 3

A state of emergency has been ordered in Lousiana after severe storms swept through last week, knocking out power to nearly 160,000 people and leaving three dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

AT LEAST 3 DEAD AFTER SEVERE STORMS ROLL THROUGH LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI AND OTHER SOUTHERN STATES

Gov. Jeff Landry signed the emergency declaration Tuesday, allowing state resources to assist in the recovery process for the parishes affected by the May 14-17 storms, which churned up at least two tornadoes.

Parishes of Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. James, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West and East Baton Rouge were impacted by the storms, Landry said.

"We continue to remain in contact with local officials and will do all we can to deploy the necessary assistance and resources," Landry said in a statement.