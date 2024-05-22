Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. Landry declares emergency after severe storms kill 3

Over 160,000 without power from last week's storms

Associated Press
Published
A state of emergency has been ordered in Lousiana after severe storms swept through last week, knocking out power to nearly 160,000 people and leaving three dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed the emergency declaration Tuesday, allowing state resources to assist in the recovery process for the parishes affected by the May 14-17 storms, which churned up at least two tornadoes.

Louisiana storm damage

This photo provided by St. James Parish Government shows damage to property after severe weather passed the area on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Romeville, La. Gulf Coast states could experience scattered, severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. Heavy to excessive rainfall is possible for eastern Louisiana into central Alabama, the National Weather Service said. (Victoria Henry/St. James Parish Government via AP)

Parishes of Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. James, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West and East Baton Rouge were impacted by the storms, Landry said.

"We continue to remain in contact with local officials and will do all we can to deploy the necessary assistance and resources," Landry said in a statement.