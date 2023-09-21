Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles woman robbed at gunpoint after suspect follows her into parking garage, video shows

Victim reportedly robbed of $100,000 in cash, jewelry in upscale Hancock Park neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Armed suspect follows Los Angeles woman into parking garage, robs her at gunpoint Video

Armed suspect follows Los Angeles woman into parking garage, robs her at gunpoint

Police in Los Angeles are looking for two suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in a parking garage in the exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood. (Credit: @streetpeopleofbeverlyhills)

A Los Angeles woman was robbed of about $100,000 earlier this month after an armed man followed her into a gated underground parking garage in the exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood, according to a local report.

Surveillance video released this week shows the woman driving her car into the garage under a high-end condo building as an unknown man, who is hiding his face with a hood, follows her through the gate.

After the woman parks her car, the suspect is seen holding her at gunpoint and stealing her bag. He reportedly fled to a black sedan, which a second suspect was driving.

CHICAGO DRIVER GETS CARJACKED BY ARMED MEN IN CRIME-RAMPANT CITY AS DRIVERS PASS BY

suspect walking into parking garage

The armed suspect is seen hiding his face as he passes a security camera on his way into the parking garage. (@streetpeopleofbeverlyhills)

"Absolutely shocked," a resident told FOX11 Los Angeles. "This looks like a really nice neighborhood. I live close by, I walk around a lot of times. It’s really sad to see."

suspect stalking victim inside parking garage

The suspect is seen waiting around a corner until the woman exits her car inside the garage. (@streetpeopleofbeverlyhills)

Los Angeles police told the station that the woman’s bag contained cash and jewelry worth about $100,000.

CAUGHT ON CAM: MASKED CARJACKERS ATTACK ASTON MARTIN DRIVER IN HIS OWN GARAGE

No arrests have been made in the case as police continue to investigate.

suspect holding victim at gunpoint

The suspect holds the woman at gunpoint and steals her bag before fleeing. (@streetpeopleofbeverlyhills)

The victim owns a jewelry store in Koreatown that was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars just days before the suspects followed her to the garage, the report said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The upscale Hancock Park neighborhood is located near Paramount Studios and is known for its well-preserved architectural styles dating back to 1920s Los Angeles.