Los Angeles woman robbed at gunpoint after suspect follows her into parking garage, video shows

A Los Angeles woman was robbed of about $100,000 earlier this month after an armed man followed her into a gated underground parking garage in the exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood, according to a local report.

Surveillance video released this week shows the woman driving her car into the garage under a high-end condo building as an unknown man, who is hiding his face with a hood, follows her through the gate.

After the woman parks her car, the suspect is seen holding her at gunpoint and stealing her bag. He reportedly fled to a black sedan, which a second suspect was driving.

"Absolutely shocked," a resident told FOX11 Los Angeles. "This looks like a really nice neighborhood. I live close by, I walk around a lot of times. It’s really sad to see."

Los Angeles police told the station that the woman’s bag contained cash and jewelry worth about $100,000.

No arrests have been made in the case as police continue to investigate.

The victim owns a jewelry store in Koreatown that was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars just days before the suspects followed her to the garage, the report said.

The upscale Hancock Park neighborhood is located near Paramount Studios and is known for its well-preserved architectural styles dating back to 1920s Los Angeles.