Los Angeles

Los Angeles police arrest alleged serial killer suspected in 4 deaths

Los Angeles police announced on Saturday that the suspect has been arrested

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Los Angles police announced an arrest has been made in the killing of at least three homeless people and one additional individual.

LA serial killer suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of a potential serial killing suspect targeting homeless people in the city. (LAPD)

Police announced during a press conference on Saturday that Jerrid Powell, 33, was arrested in relation to the murders.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.