Los Angeles police arrest alleged serial killer suspected in 4 deaths

Los Angles police announced an arrest has been made in the killing of at least three homeless people and one additional individual.
The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of a potential serial killing suspect targeting homeless people in the city. (LAPD)
Police announced during a press conference on Saturday that Jerrid Powell, 33, was arrested in relation to the murders.
