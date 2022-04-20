Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles plane crash near freeway kills at least one

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A plane crash on the side of a Los Angeles freeway killed at least one person Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a fixed-wing aircraft went down in an embankment just before 12:30 p.m. near Interstate 210. 

    One person died after a plane crashed near a Los Angeles freeway on Wednesday, authorities said. (KTTV)

    One person died after a plane crashed near a Los Angeles freeway on Wednesday, authorities said. (KTTV)

Officials were working to determine if other occupants were in the plane. The fire department said there was a small fuel leak that was being contained. 

Traffic on the freeway's westbound lanes is expected to be impacted, the agency said. 

The cause of the crash and where the plane originated from have not been disclosed. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

