Person drowns in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium lake

A person reportedly drowned Friday in a lake outside SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

Stadium officials said law enforcement allegedly deployed a search and rescue team when an individual was seen in the lake at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Fox Los Angeles reported.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual this evening," a SoFi Stadium statement read Saturday.

SAINTS' JUWAN JOHNSON, WIFE CHANEN OPEN UP ABOUT TIKTOK FAME, DEALING WITH TROLLS

"Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," stadium officials said.

The identity of the person who drowned was not disclosed. No other details were released.

SoFi Stadium is located in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood. The facility hosts the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rams lost to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 14 in the NFL wild card game to advance to the playoffs.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the stadium and the Inglewood Police Department.