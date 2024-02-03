Expand / Collapse search
California

Person drowns in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium lake

SoFi Stadium is located in the suburb of Inglewood and is home to the the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A person reportedly drowned Friday in a lake outside SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. 

Stadium officials said law enforcement allegedly deployed a search and rescue team when an individual was seen in the lake at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual this evening," a SoFi Stadium statement read Saturday. 

Super Bowl 2022, Bengals, Rams

A look at the lake in front of SoFi Stadium. Someone drowned inside the lake outside the NFL stadium, officials said.  (Fox News/Ryan Gaydos)

"Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," stadium officials said. 

The identity of the person who drowned was not disclosed. No other details were released. 

SoFi Stadium is located in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood. The facility hosts the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. 

A look at the lake outside SoFi Stadium

Workers make last minute preparations for the Super Bowl as viewed from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.  (Getty Images)

The Rams lost to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 14 in the NFL wild card game to advance to the playoffs. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the stadium and the Inglewood Police Department. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.