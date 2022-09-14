Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kuehl has warrant served at her home

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served several warrants on Wednesday in connection to a broad-sweeping corruption probe into the county supervisor and associates. 

Deputies knocked on the door of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and announced that they had a warrant, prompting Kuehl to come outside, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. 

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that federal law enforcement was also involved in the raid. 

Investigative reporter Cece Woods shared video on social media of uniformed deputies and said the sheriff’s department was serving warrants in "multiple locations" in connection to the criminal case involving Kuehl, Los Angeles Metro, Los Angeles activist Patti Giggans, Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. 

L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Executive Director of Peace Over Violence Patti Giggans attend the 44th Annual Peace Over Violence Humanitarian Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on October 16, 2015, in Los Angeles.  

L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Executive Director of Peace Over Violence Patti Giggans attend the 44th Annual Peace Over Violence Humanitarian Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on October 16, 2015, in Los Angeles.   (Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Peace Over Violence)

Details about the warrants remain unclear. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant to search her home "had no information on it" and was "signed by a judge who is a friend of the sheriff."

"There's no investigation going on that would support this warrant," Kuehl said.

Sheila Kuehl attends 2019 Gala in the Garden at Hammer Museum on Oct. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. 

Sheila Kuehl attends 2019 Gala in the Garden at Hammer Museum on Oct. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles.  (Leon Bennett/WireImage)

"I have never committed a felony," she said, adding that the probe is based "on an old obsession by a Metro employee" and the search of her home constitutes "harassment." 

Washington, currently the CEO of Denver International Airport, is going through the Biden administration nomination process to become head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

