Los Angeles City Council racist leaked audio fallout prompts resignation of second official: report

The fallout of racist remarks captured in leaked audio between Los Angeles Latino leadership prompted another resignation after City Council President Nury Martinez stepped down from the helm Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera offered his resignation during a Monday night meeting with the federation’s executive board, which accepted it.

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, head of the California Labor Federation, also told the Times that Herrera offered his resignation. The county federation is reportedly expected to release a formal statement on Tuesday.

Martinez, offering a second apology for the remarks which disparaged City Councilman Mike Bonin’s handling of his young Black son, resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council on Monday. Though giving up the leadership role, she reportedly will maintain her seat on the council.

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT RESIGNS AFTER RACIST REMARKS EMERGE ON LEAKED AUDIO

Herrera, too, had already issued an apology statement on Sunday in response to a report by the Times about the leaked conversation from October 2021 regarding the once-in-a-decade redistricting process and how to maintain Latino political power. The audio was originally shared on Reddit.

"The calls for accountability are loud, clear and deserved. I recognize that the community and our affiliates deserved an apology, and I am sorry this has not been the case," Herrera said in a statement on Sunday evening. "I had to first face my family and granddaughters personally and apologize to them for my failure to stand up to racist and anti-black remarks in that immediate moment. I failed them in the moment, and for that I hold the deepest regret."

"And now I apologize to all of you, Mike Bonin and his family, the affiliates, and community members, specifically those in the Black & Oaxacan community," he continued. "There is no justification and no excuse for the vile remarks made in that room. Period. And I didn’t step up to stop them and I will have to bear the burden of that cross moving forward."

Also sending his "deepest apologies" to his staff, Herrera added: "I will do better, and I hope that all of you can find it in your hearts to forgive me."

After the death of George Floyd, Martinez introduced a motion to cut the funding of the Los Angeles Police Department, praising the Black Lives Matter-backed proposal as "one small step" to "end racism."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Martinez and Herrera, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León also participated in the conversation captured in the leaked audio. Martinez, Cedillo and de León still face calls to resign from their City Council seats, including from the leaders of at least eight SEIU California unions with Los Angeles-area members who are demanding their departure.