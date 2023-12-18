Los Angeles-area boy, 4, shot and killed in road rage incident, 2 suspects arrested

Authorities in Los Angeles County identified a 4-year-old boy who was killed last week in a deadly road rage incident while with his family.

Gor Adamyan was with his family in a vehicle as they were on their way to purchase groceries Friday evening in the Los Angeles suburb of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The boy was sitting in the back seat when another driver cut them off and began following them.

The family's car slowed down on Sierra Highway near East Avenue J when the other driver pulled up alongside their vehicle and began shooting, authorities said.

The 4-year-old was struck in the upper body and killed. Witnesses at a nearby business rushed to help, Fox Los Angeles reported. Adamyan eventually died from his injuries.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this. It is just domestic terrorism at its worst," said Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris.

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were identified as 29-year-old Byron Burkhurt and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile.

"I wish they had shot them at the apprehension. Let's be clear about that," Parris said. "You cannot go into cities and shoot four-year-old children and expect anything resembling due process, and the fact that they got it was unfortunate. I'm not a big proponent of the death penalty. But there are some crimes that require something more than what they're giving people because it's getting worse."

No other suspects were being sought in the killing.