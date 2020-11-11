Lori Vallow named person of interest in death of third husband

Lori Vallow, the mother accused of conspiracy with her fifth husband in connection with the deaths of her two children, has been named a person of interest in the death of her third husband.

Phoenix police are reviewing an investigation into the April 2018 death of Joseph Ryan, a police spokeswoman told Fox News without elaborating. The couple divorced 14 years prior to his death.

The inquiry comes days after several news outlets published an audio recording released by Ryan's sister, Annie Cushing. In it, Cushing claimed Vallow is heard talking about wanting to kill Ryan.

The recording features a voice, identified as Vallow, telling friends she considered murdering Ryan because of the custody battle over their daughter, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, who is one of the children found dead earlier this year, according to the Daily Mail.

“He was constantly trying to get custody of my 3-year-old daughter,” Vallow allegedly said in the recording. “If he comes against you once, if he comes against you twice, if he comes against you three times then you can kill him, it says it in the scriptures.”

Cushing said the recording was from October 2018. A medical examiner determined Ryan died from a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Vallow remains jailed in Idaho along with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, on conspiracy charges related to allegedly hiding the remains of her children, Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow. The children's bodies were found on Daybell's property in June.

Neither is charged in the children's deaths.

Both children vanished in September 2019, but they were never reported missing. Vallow and Daybell are linked to two other deaths, including the death of Daybell's wife, who died weeks before he married Vallow.

Vallow's other husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by his brother-in-law, Alex Cox, in July 2019 in a suburban Phoenix home. Cox died of natural causes in December.

Investigators determined he acted in self-defense.