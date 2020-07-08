Expand / Collapse search
Loose cows block Michigan highway after livestock rig crash

'Cows are roaming the freeway at the south end Grayling exit,' Michigan State Police tweeted

Loose cows blocked a Michigan highway after a livestock rig crashed near Grayling Wednesday morning, according to Crawford County Emergency Management.

Loose cows blocked a Michigan highway after a livestock rig crash. (Crawford County Emergency Management)

“Cows are roaming the freeway at the south end Grayling exit,” Michigan State Police tweeted.

Crews were working to recover the animals hours after the crash on I-75 around 7 a.m., according to the county.

Crews were working to recover the animals hours after the crash. (Crawford County Emergency Management)

Authorities closed northbound and southbound I-75 between mile markers 254 and 259 to rescue the cows.

All lanes were reopened by early afternoon.

