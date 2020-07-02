Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Amusing photos show cows walking around nature reserve, including one trying to eat people's lunches

The cows were hoping to get a bite of the women's sandwiches

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Don't have a cow, man.

Remarkable photos show a group of cows walking along a nature reserve, including one looking to get a free meal, British news agency SWNS reports.

Three women were at Sheep's Green and Coe Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridge when a group of cows, including a dark brown cow with black and white markings, walked up to them and began to nose around their bags.

This cow on Sheep’s Green in Cambridge was very interested in what these ladies had in their bags. (Credit: SWNS)

This cow on Sheep’s Green in Cambridge was very interested in what these ladies had in their bags. (Credit: SWNS)

PHOTOGRAPHER TAKES REMARKABLE PHOTOS OF OTTER EATING AN ENTIRE FISH WHOLE

The cows were also seen practicing good hydration, as one of the women unzipped her bag to get a bottle of water, which the cow was also interested in.

A cow follows two women with children in strollers. (Credit: SWNS)

A cow follows two women with children in strollers. (Credit: SWNS)

The photos were taken at the 40-acre reserve, which is also home to sheep, according to the reserve's website.

It's fairly common to see cows roaming the reserve, which is also the "perfect habitat for Herons, King Fishers and even Egrets," the website added.

Cows in the rain on Sheep’s Green Cambridge, on a mixed day for weather, with showers interspersed with sunshine. (Credit: SWNS)

Cows in the rain on Sheep’s Green Cambridge, on a mixed day for weather, with showers interspersed with sunshine. (Credit: SWNS)

The hungry cows were not the only ones spotted Wednesday. A cow with black speckles was seen walking slowly behind two women pushing young children in strollers, while an all-black cow was spotted eating some leaves at the end of a tree branch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia