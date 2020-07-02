Amusing photos show cows walking around nature reserve, including one trying to eat people's lunches

Don't have a cow, man.

Remarkable photos show a group of cows walking along a nature reserve, including one looking to get a free meal, British news agency SWNS reports.

Three women were at Sheep's Green and Coe Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridge when a group of cows, including a dark brown cow with black and white markings, walked up to them and began to nose around their bags.

The cows were also seen practicing good hydration, as one of the women unzipped her bag to get a bottle of water, which the cow was also interested in.

The photos were taken at the 40-acre reserve, which is also home to sheep, according to the reserve's website.

It's fairly common to see cows roaming the reserve, which is also the "perfect habitat for Herons, King Fishers and even Egrets," the website added.

The hungry cows were not the only ones spotted Wednesday. A cow with black speckles was seen walking slowly behind two women pushing young children in strollers, while an all-black cow was spotted eating some leaves at the end of a tree branch.

