Live Updates: Hurricane Delta set to make landfall, 'life-threatening' storm surge expected

Hurricane Delta, now a devastating Category 3 storm, is expected to bring hurricane conditions and a "life-threatening" storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday along Louisiana's southwest coast, impacting some of the same areas that were damaged by Hurricane Laura about six weeks ago.

As of 1 p.m. CDT, Delta was located about 250 miles south of Cameron, La., with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A storm surge of up to 11 feet is forecast for some areas.

