Live Updates: US Capitol gets 'non-scalable' 7-foot fence after Wednesday's rioting

The U.S. Capitol grounds were seeing a "7-foot non-scalable fence" erected Thursday, one day after an out-of-control mob stormed the home of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy confirmed the fence construction plans during a news conference, where he spoke alongside Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, and the city's top cop, Chief Robert Contee.

The action came after rioters breached security Wednesday to wreak havoc inside the building -- in some instances defacing the space and stealing property -- prompting lawmakers who were participating in a joint session of Congress to go into hiding.

President Trump condemned Wednesday's "heinous attack" on the Capitol by his supporters and called for healing.



At least 4 people died and more than 50 USCP and MPD officers sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 National Guard members were mobilized in the city, to be deployed by the weekend.

The fence will be in place for at least the next 30 days.

