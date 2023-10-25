Lindsay Clancy, Massachusetts mother who strangled her 3 children, researched 'ways to kill,' court docs say

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

New court documents have been unsealed in the murder case against a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children in their home with exercise ropes in January.

Lindsay Clancy was indicted on three counts of murder and strangulation charges last month after prosecutors say she used exercise bands to strangle her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan, before attempting suicide at her Duxbury home.

Newly unsealed documents provide a glimpse into the events leading up to the 32-year-old's decision to allegedly murder her children.

The Plymouth District Court unsealed 299 pages of records that reveal 11 search warrants that were issued in January and kept confidential.

The warrants were used to collect exercise bands, medications, computers, notebooks, phones, a belt, a bathrobe, pajamas and a silver knife.

Investigators also took blood and urine samples from Clancy, according to the documents, and gathered forensic evidence from shingles and areas around the second floor bedroom window of the family’s home.

Prosecutors previously said that after Clancy strangled her three children, she attempted suicide by slitting her wrists and jumping from a bedroom window.

Documents say investigators "are also aware that Ms. Clancy used her cellular telephone and her journal to document her mental state and her feelings about her children."

In addition, documents say Clancy used her cellphone "to keep track of her medications and researching ways to kill."

The documents said that the mom of three told her husband of six years, Patrick Clancy, that she was feeling "anxious" about returning to work at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was a labor and delivery nurse.

Patrick told police that Lindsay went to psychiatrists who prescribed her multiple medications, including Zoloft, Valium, Trazadone, Ativan, Klonopin, Prozac and Seroquel.

According to records previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Patrick confided in a family friend about his wife's mental health struggles and expressed concerns that she was suffering withdrawal from an anxiety prescription a month earlier.

The documents also shared Clancy's actions prior to her allegedly killing her three children.

In the morning of Jan. 24, Clancy took her daughter to the pediatrician, called a local CVS store about a stool-softener prescription and ordered dinner at the ThreeV restaurant in Plymouth.

She also used Apple Maps on her phone "to determine the time it would take someone to travel from her home in Duxbury to ThreeV in Plymouth," according to court documents.

Clancy also allegedly texted her husband to see if he could go and pick up the takeout at the restaurant and medication at CVS.

When Patrick arrived home, there was "silence," court documents said.

Eventually, he found blood on the floor and noticed an open window.

According to court documents, he ran outside to the backyard, and found Lindsay on the ground, conscious and with cuts to her wrists and neck, and immediately called 911.

The father of the three children allegedly found his children in the basement.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at the hospital on Jan. 24.

Callan was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with traumatic injuries and placed on life support but died on Jan. 27.

