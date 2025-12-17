Lethal US strike sinks narco-terrorist vessel along major Pacific drug route, Pentagon confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Joint Task Force Southern Spear team struck a narco-terrorist vessel transiting a well-known Pacific drug corridor, killing four militants with no U.S. casualties, according to a post Wednesday night shared on X by the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a designated terrorist organization.

The strike occurred Wednesday in international waters along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists were killed, according to the Department of War.

No U.S. military personnel were harmed.

The operation was initiated at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth after intelligence verified the vessel’s mission.

Joint Task Force Southern Spear was established to help unify Navy, Coast Guard, intelligence and special operations assets to rapidly strike time-sensitive targets at sea.

Fox News confirmed that 98 casualties have resulted from these strikes since they began Sept. 2.

The Pentagon has not released the identities of the four narco-terrorists killed or the specific terrorist organization involved.

The Department of War did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.