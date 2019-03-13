Students caught in college admissions scandal should be ripped out of school: Lawrence Jones

All students involved in the college admission scandal should be removed from the institutions they fraudulently gained admissions to and their parents should serve jail time, according to Campus Reform's Lawrence Jones.

“I say rip all the kids out of school. They don’t deserve it, they have got to go,” Jones said on “Fox & Friends.”

“The notion that these kids had no clue about this, look at this one girl that was on YouTube saying, ‘you know I really don’t want to go to college, I just want to go to the parties and college game days.' This is what we’re dealing with, rip them all out.”

DERSHOWITZ: COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL 'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'

The scam allegedly placed students into top colleges such as Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas.

William Rick Singer, from California, had been investigated for over a year and is alleged to have used bribes to help parents gain their child admissions, according to court documents.

More than four dozen people were charged for their involvement Tuesday including numerous college coaches and more prominently actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

“When you have fraudulent behavior like this that is training the next generation that everything should given to them, that’s a problem,” Jones said. “This is a problem with our culture at large.”

FELICITY HUFFMAN, LORI LOUGHLIN AMONG 50 SNARED IN ELITE COLLEGE CHEATING SCAM, AUTHORITIES SAY

Jones believes these parents are doing their children a disservice in the long run.

“We have a generation that is being coddled by their parents, they’re going into college and they believe that everything should be given to them,” Jones told the “Fox & Friends” hosts. “Just imagine what’s going to happen to these kids when they go into the workforce.”

As for the parent’s penalty for their role in the scandal, the Fox News contributor did not hold back.

"All the parents need to go to jail. Every last single one of them,” Jones said.