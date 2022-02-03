Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Las Vegas woman whose 7 relatives died in crash ends GoFundMe page after raising $300K

A note added to the GoFundMe page by Erlinda Zacarias said she had reached her goal and expressed thanks

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.



LAS VEGAS — A woman who lost four children, two stepsons and her younger brother in a metro Las Vegas crash that killed a total of nine people last weekend has disabled her GoFundMe page after raising over $300,000 for funeral costs.

A note added to the page Wednesday by Erlinda Zacarias said she had reached her goal and expressed thanks "for all your immense help for being there in my time of need...," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

LAS VEGAS-AREA CRASH INVOLVING 6 VEHICLES LEAVES 9 DEAD, 1 CRITICALLY INJURED

All seven relatives lived with Erlinda Zacarias and her husband, Jesus Mejia-Santana.

The relatives were killed after a vehicle through a red light Saturday and slammed into their minivan.

The man who was driving the other vehicle and a woman who was his passenger also were killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Las Vegas police have said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, was going over 100 mph before the crash occurred.

Your Money