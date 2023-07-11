Las Vegas SWAT team responding to armed man who barricaded himself inside casino hotel room

A SWAT team was responding to Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip Tuesday for reports of a man who claimed to be armed and had barricaded himself inside a room with a female.

Las Vegas police said it received a report around 9:15 a.m. regarding a "domestic disturbance" at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Upon arriving, police said a man refused to open the door and said he was armed, though no weapon has been encountered.

Footage circulating online showed a hotel window smashed open with objects being thrown out into the pool area below. Police said the pool area had been evacuated.

Caesars Entertainment told Fox News Digital it was "cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation."

Police said there have been no weapons in the incident. The female subject had been heard from and negotiators were trying to get them to come out, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.