Las Vegas
Published

Las Vegas Strip and iconic casinos impacted by flooding

Heavy rain has caused flooding at iconic casinos like Circa, Caesars Palace and the LINQ Hotel

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
Las Vegas flooding at the LINQ Video

Las Vegas flooding at the LINQ

The parking lot of the LINQ hotel in Las Vegas flooded during severe storms that brought heavy rain. (Courtesy: @CoachKenCamp/Twitter)

Flash flooding has impacted the iconic Las Vegas Strip as well as several of its casinos. 

Videos posted to social media show standing water along Las Vegas Boulevard. People walking along the famous street can be seen getting soaked by heavy rain.

One social media video shows water gushing through a screen at Circa Resort & Casino. Standing water can be seen collecting on the carpet below.

One social media user shared a photo of what appears to be water coming through the ceiling at Caesars Palace.

'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign.

'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign. (Fox News Digital/Teny Sahakian)

Water can be seen pouring through a major hole in the ceiling of Planet Hollywood Casino along the Strip. Shocked patrons are seen recording the ordeal on their phones.

More social media video shows water rushing rapidly through the parking garage of the LINQ Hotel.

Strong storms have been moving through the Las Vegas area. A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning were issued for the Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.