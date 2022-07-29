Las Vegas Strip and iconic casinos impacted by flooding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Flash flooding has impacted the iconic Las Vegas Strip as well as several of its casinos.

Videos posted to social media show standing water along Las Vegas Boulevard. People walking along the famous street can be seen getting soaked by heavy rain.

One social media video shows water gushing through a screen at Circa Resort & Casino. Standing water can be seen collecting on the carpet below.

One social media user shared a photo of what appears to be water coming through the ceiling at Caesars Palace.

KENTUCKY FLOODING KILLS EIGHT, DEATH TOLL EXPECTED TO HIT DOUBLE DIGITS, GOVERNOR SAYS

Water can be seen pouring through a major hole in the ceiling of Planet Hollywood Casino along the Strip. Shocked patrons are seen recording the ordeal on their phones.

More social media video shows water rushing rapidly through the parking garage of the LINQ Hotel.

ST. LOUIS FLOODING: AT LEAST 1 DEAD IN HISTORIC EVENT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strong storms have been moving through the Las Vegas area. A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning were issued for the Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning, according to the City of Las Vegas.