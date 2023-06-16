Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas
Las Vegas police, SWAT respond after man kidnaps female victim at gunpoint, barricades inside home

Rhodes Ranch is located in Spring Valley, Nevada, approximately six miles from the Las Vegas Strip

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities in Las Vegas have responded to an armed kidnapping late Thursday evening after a male suspect took a woman from a shopping center at gunpoint, according to multiple reports.

Las Vegas police officers wearing bulletproof vests and carrying loaded rifles were seen heading toward a residence in the Rhodes Ranch community, near Fort Apache and Sunset, where police said the suspect and the victim remain inside the home, according to FOX 5 Las Vegas.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed, has refused to come out.

Rhodes Ranch is located in Spring Valley, Nevada, approximately six miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS MAN LAUGHED OFF PREVIOUS ARREST BEFORE OMINOUS SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT: REPORT

Police tape, neighborhood

The approximate location where Las Vegas police responded to an armed kidnapping situation on Thursday, June 15, 2023.  (Google Maps)

SWAT is also on the scene, near the Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center, per the report.

The kidnapping first took place at a shopping center in Henderson, about 10 miles away, 8 News Now reported.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and went to the suspect’s home, where the suspect remains barricaded inside.