Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigating shooting inside business: 'Dynamic event'

So far, it's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Las Vegas Police are responding to a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, multiple emergency vehicles responded to a business around 10:04 a.m.

"This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon," police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo

Las Vegas police said they are responding to a shooting inside a business on Monday, April 8, 2024. Details are limited at this time. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.