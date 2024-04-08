Las Vegas police investigating shooting inside business: 'Dynamic event'

Las Vegas Police are responding to a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, multiple emergency vehicles responded to a business around 10:04 a.m.

"This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon," police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.