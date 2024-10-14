Las Vegas police identify woman found dead inside luggage

A body found stuffed inside luggage in Las Vegas earlier this month has been identified as a woman from Middleburg Heights, Ohio, according to reports.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 46-year-old Kristen Avelar.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a report of a possible dead person near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside luggage near an apartment complex. Medical personnel confirmed the woman was dead.

A CBS station in Las Vegas confirmed that Avelar was from Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and a spokesperson with the Berea City School District told the station the victim was a 1996 graduate of Midpark High School.

Because of the "suspicious nature" of Avelar’s death, the LVMPD Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Detectives ask anyone who knew Avelar or has information about her whereabouts before she died to contact the LVMPD Homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.