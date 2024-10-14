Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas police identify woman found dead inside luggage

Kristen Avelar's body was discovered inside luggage found near an apartment complex in Las Vegas

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
A body found stuffed inside luggage in Las Vegas earlier this month has been identified as a woman from Middleburg Heights, Ohio, according to reports.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 46-year-old Kristen Avelar.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a report of a possible dead person near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside luggage near an apartment complex. Medical personnel confirmed the woman was dead.

LAS VEGAS WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER STEALING CASKET WITH BODY INSIDE: POLICE

The body of Kristen Avelar was found stuffed inside a bag in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A CBS station in Las Vegas confirmed that Avelar was from Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and a spokesperson with the Berea City School District told the station the victim was a 1996 graduate of Midpark High School.

DEM LAS VEGAS POLITICIAN ROBERT TELLES' OWN TESTIMONY UNDERMINED HIS DEFENSE IN JOURNALIST'S MURDER CASE: JUROR

Police are asking for the public's help in understanding what happened to Kristen Avelar, who was found dead inside luggage. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Because of the "suspicious nature" of Avelar’s death, the LVMPD Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Detectives ask anyone who knew Avelar or has information about her whereabouts before she died to contact the LVMPD Homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.