LAPD form skirmish line after officers pummeled with fireworks, bottles during 'street takeover'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles police reportedly established a skirmish line early Sunday as a rowdy crowd of young people doing donuts in the streets tossed fireworks and other items at officers trying to clear the area.

CBS News reported that a crowd was shooting fireworks and throwing rocks and bottles at LAPD officers in the Boyle Heights neighborhood

Sky 9 helicopter footage over East 4th and Anderson in Los Angeles showed a crowded street of LAPD vehicles, some with their red and blue lights flashing, as well as other private vehicles.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that people were also aiming lasers at officers and LAPD set up a skirmish line. At least one person, not an officer, was injured and suffered a cut to the head.

SLAIN LA AREA OFFICERS WERE ‘AMBUSHED’ BY ‘COWARD’ WHILE ‘TRYING TO KEEP A FAMILY SAFE,’ OFFICIALS SAY

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Reached by phone early Sunday, LAPD Public Information Officer Cruz confirmed to Fox News Digital that an incident occurred at approximately 1:46 a.m. in the area of East 4th and Anderson St. where officers responded to multiple radio calls regarding a "street takeover."

Cruz said between 50 and 60 vehicles were locking down the street and performed donuts. The crowd eventually dispersed, and the area was declared safe, Cruz added, saying he did not immediately have information supporting that fireworks or other projectile had been hurled at officers at the scene.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests were immediately announced.