Laken Riley case: Georgia authorities announce suspect in custody in nursing student's slaying

Georgia authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the suspected homicide of a 22-year-old nursing student from Augusta University who police found dead on the University of Georgia campus Thursday.

"At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter," the school said in a statement. A news briefing was scheduled for 7 p.m.

Officials told Fox News Digital that UGA police were questioning a person of interest earlier in the day.

Riley had previously attended UGA before entering a nursing program at Augusta's Athens campus, where she made the Dean's List.

Police were asking anyone who saw anything "relevant or suspicious" between 7 a.m. and noon Thursday around UGA's Intramural Fields and Lake Herrick to call 706-542-2200.

That's where they found Riley – with "visible injuries" – within 30 after they received a call from a concerned friend who said she went for a run and didn't come back.

Autopsy results remained pending Friday, but authorities said they were investigating her death as a homicide.

Classes and events at both universities were canceled Friday.

Lake Herrick is part of UGA's campus, nestled between various university practice fields and Oconee Forest Park. The lake is bordered by a pedestrian trail and has a recreational beach. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.